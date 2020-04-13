“Well, last week I had a talk with Coach Miles and he was really just pushing me towards it,” Withers said. “And I just felt that's the right thing to do with everything that's going on in the world right now."

He called the Kansas coaches to tell them he wanted to accept their scholarship offer and be the first defensive commit in the 2021 class.

Deldrick Withers got a steady dose of communication last week from the coaches at Kansas. On Monday he decided he heard enough about the program to give the Jayhawks a commitment.

Withers is familiar with Miles’ history at LSU and his reputation for helping players get to the NFL.

“I just felt that their program is going in the right direction,” he said. “He was telling me about the program, telling me about other players that he's just coached and the ones he sent to the league, and things like that.”

Withers spoke with Kansas offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon last week and defensive line coach Kwahn Drake. Dearmon recruits Arkansas and Drake would be his position coach.

“Coach Dearmon is a very energetic guy,” Withers said. “He coaches down here in Arkansas at the D2 level and I just like what he brings to the table. We have great relationship with each other. Coach Drake was explaining the defense and how they work up there. He's a great coach and a great man.”

At 6-foot-4, 245 pounds Withers best days of football could be ahead of him. He could easily carry more weight on his frame and fit in the Jayhawks 3-4 scheme.

“They told me they liked how I am a long athletic player,” he said. “They think I can help a lot on the defensive line. I see myself as being a big-time player and someone who could really help out their defense in a lot of ways.”

Last year Withers started for Robinson High and helped them to a state title. Playing in the Big 12 will give him the ability to showcase what he can do on the defensive line.

“It's very exciting because it’s a Power Five school and there is a lot of passing in that league,” he said. “As a defensive end you’ve got to love it.”