JayhawkSlant - Denzel Feaster talks about preparing for Baylor

The Kansas defense will have to get ready for another mobile quarterback this week with Charlie Brewer from Baylor.

In the first game Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall carried the ball 11 times for 73 yards. That will give the defense a preview what Brewer can do.

“We faced a pretty mobile quarterback last game, so we’ve got it on our radar,” said linebacker Denzel Feaster. “Just the how to tempo the game and how to tempo the pass drops or when he feels like he's in trouble.

“When you're going against a mobile quarterback, you obviously have to be a lot more detailed oriented in your drops and keep your eyes in the right place. But I feel like we can do that then we'll be in great shape.”

One disadvantage the defense could face is not having any game film to prepare for the Baylor offense. Their offense remains somewhat of a mystery with Larry Fedora taking over the offense.

“I just feel like I'm going to attack it like any other game,” Feaster said. “We’re going to come in here, attack the game plan that the coaches have for us as if we're playing. That's the stance that the entire team is going to take. That's how I feel about it.”

