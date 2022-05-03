Deondre Doiron has several ties to the Kansas program
When Deondre Doiron went into the transfer portal the Kansas fans immediately started mentioning his name.
That is because several of the current coaches at Kansas recruited him to Buffalo.
Doiron will be a target of the Kansas coaching staff as they are working to fill out the 2022 signing class over the next few weeks. Doiron has followed the Kansas program because he knows his former coaches and players are trying to turn the program around.
“I know Kansas is school with a lot of history in general,” he said. “Having the history this place does have I understand the meaning the schools has to the city of Lawrence. With the addition of Coach Leipold and staff, I see the program trending in the right direction.
“As Coach Leipold has shown at his previous stops, he is a tremendous family builder. Ultimately, when times get hard out there on the field. You look to the guys around you to dig in and go even harder, and with the way coach focuses on the culture of the program it makes it easy to do so.”
Doiron signed with Buffalo as a high school player from Catholic Central in Ontario, Canada. He felt comfortable with Leipold, Scott Fuchs, and Andy Kotelnicki.
“It was at these camps were the I got on the eyes of the Kansas staff while they were at my previous school,” he said. “Immediately after them seeing me work and meeting me, my mom told me it felt right. She enjoyed her conversation with the staff and felt like it was home before, and offer was even sent my way. Shortly after these conversations, Coach Leipold, Coach K, and Coach Fuchs decided to be the ones to take the shot on me and I that meant a lot to me.”
Doiron said he remembers the FaceTime call with Kotelnicki and Fuchs when they offered him a scholarship. He immediately called his mother and said they had tears of joy after receiving the offer.
“That, paired with the family atmosphere and great situation they had, led me to quickly commit a few days later as I knew it was right,” he said.
Last season Doiron started 10 games at right tackle for Buffalo after redshirting in 2020. When he entered the transfer portal, he picked up multiple offers and one of them came from the Jayhawks.
There are several players Doiron keeps in touch that are now at KU.
“I have talked with former teammates such as Dirk (Mike Novitsky) and Mike Ford about how things are at Kansas, and on top of various positive responses the main thing I see is that Kansas football is going to be great,” Doiron said.
One of the positive things he has heard about Kansas is the support athletics receives from the community.
“Along with this, they (players) spoke about the support of Jayhawk nation,” Doiron said. “At my previous school, the city was not necessarily the most supportive of the school in their city. From what I’ve heard, the difference in Lawrence is night and day. I was told the city is covered in Jayhawk logos and that the fans do an outstanding job showing support to the institution which gets me fired up.”
College coaches are looking to the transfer portal for players with experience. Doiron started 10 games and has the film for coaches to evaluate. He said playing last year gave him experience and what it takes to be successful at the division one level.
He is still in the process of talking to coaches and mapping out his visit schedule.
“My timeline doesn’t necessarily have a date,” he said. “However, I do want to get on campus at my next school and get to work as fast as possible. As far as visits go, I have been getting asked to set up a lot of them. I have just been taking the time to let everything settle and decide which places are worth taking the look.
“Kansas is somewhere I would definitely love to visit.”