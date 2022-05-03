Deondre Doiron has several ties to the Kansas program

When Deondre Doiron went into the transfer portal the Kansas fans immediately started mentioning his name.

That is because several of the current coaches at Kansas recruited him to Buffalo.

Doiron will be a target of the Kansas coaching staff as they are working to fill out the 2022 signing class over the next few weeks. Doiron has followed the Kansas program because he knows his former coaches and players are trying to turn the program around.

“I know Kansas is school with a lot of history in general,” he said. “Having the history this place does have I understand the meaning the schools has to the city of Lawrence. With the addition of Coach Leipold and staff, I see the program trending in the right direction.

“As Coach Leipold has shown at his previous stops, he is a tremendous family builder. Ultimately, when times get hard out there on the field. You look to the guys around you to dig in and go even harder, and with the way coach focuses on the culture of the program it makes it easy to do so.”

Doiron signed with Buffalo as a high school player from Catholic Central in Ontario, Canada. He felt comfortable with Leipold, Scott Fuchs, and Andy Kotelnicki.

“It was at these camps were the I got on the eyes of the Kansas staff while they were at my previous school,” he said. “Immediately after them seeing me work and meeting me, my mom told me it felt right. She enjoyed her conversation with the staff and felt like it was home before, and offer was even sent my way. Shortly after these conversations, Coach Leipold, Coach K, and Coach Fuchs decided to be the ones to take the shot on me and I that meant a lot to me.”