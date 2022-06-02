Deondre Doiron ready to join the KU program today

“It's a huge help that I already know it,” he said. “We both feel like I was comfortable in the system then and they told me it hasn't changed too much from then. I already have a year-and-a-half under my belt playing in an offense like that, running the wide zone. I know where we want to take the ball, how it's going to look against certain defenses, and things like that. It's definitely a positive.”

“The wide zone was our bread and butter,” Doiron said. “If you look at the offense that we had under Coach K it was wide zone. We were running the ball all the time.”

He will bring a lot of different traits that fit into the Jayhawks system. For starters, he was recruited to Buffalo by Lance Leipold and Scott Fuchs. He redshirted his first year in the program but got learn the wide zone scheme under Fuchs.

The staff has been looking to fill out their roster with offensive linemen and Doiron is the lone player in the late period.

Deondre Doiron is expected to arrive in Lawrence today to report with the team. The former Buffalo lineman might be one of the most important additions in the transfer portal for the Kansas program.

When Doiron entered the transfer portal the Jayhawks were the first to offer. It was a perfect fit. He knew the coaching staff and the offense.

When he played for Fuchs, he learned to play every position. One of the biggest questions is what position will he play for Kansas?

“We haven't really talked too much about it,” he said. “We've been going over just the scheme and things like that. Just little refreshers. But I feel like I wouldn't be surprised if I took reps at center because I know he likes putting me there.”

Doiron recalled his time at Buffalo when Fuchs talked to him abut learning center. He played one game in high school at center and picked up on it fast at Buffalo. He said he worked with current KU center Mike Novitsky.

“Coach Fuchs came up to me one day and said can you snap,” Doiron said. “And I said yes. He said ‘good because you’re snapping on Tuesday in practice.’”

Doiron said he can play all five positions on the offensive line. That was evident after last year when he started 10 games at right tackle for Buffalo.

“I will play wherever they want me,” he said. “I feel like my strength as a player, if I had to give myself anything, I don't like to toot my own horn too much, but I feel like I don't quit. I feel like if coach asked me to do something, I learn quickly. And I can go on the field and do that. I feel like I'm athletic and I understand the game. I know the game.”

Doiron is looking forward to joining the program and reuniting with several of his old teammates. He committed to Kansas without taking an official visit, so he has not seen them in over a year.

“They tell me that the team's done a good job in the last year or so since Coach Leipold’s been there,” Doiron said. “They said everyone is on the right page, and everyone has the same goal, and that the things are trending in the right way. They say the culture is live and rich as it was in Buffalo.

He continued: “And it shows that the things that Leipold did while he was at Buffalo are starting to happen there and are going to happen there. They have belief and faith in that locker room. And the things that they're doing are going to go in the right direction as Leipold tends do with his teams and his program.”