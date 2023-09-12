“Kalon Gervin's played a lot of football you know,” Leipold said. "Kwinton Lassiter has made some plays for us. We like some of the other younger corners that are BJ Dilworth and Damarius McGee.”

As far as replacing Bryant, Kalon Gervin is listed as the starter, but there is plenty of depth there too. The team leader in interceptions is Kwinton Lassiter, who is listed as a back-up to Mello Dotson, made the game-sealing interception versus Illinois

We reported yesterday the suspensions were upheld for Austin and Cobee Bryant for targeting. The Jayhawks have depth at the defensive end position and will turn to Hayden Hatcher, Patrick Joyner and Dylan Brooks.

Head coach Lance Leipold is gearing up his team for a week three match up against Nevada. His goal this week is to keep his team focused as they travel through two time zones to play Nevada and the absence of Cobee Bryant and Austin Booker in the first half of the game as they serve suspensions for targeting penalties versus Illinois.

Depth standing out at wide receiver

Coming into the 2023 season, the starters at wide receiver were very definitive. However, the new year has given the opportunity for the back ups to find a definitive role. Leipold was able to shout out a few players when he mentioned how much the depth in the wide receiver room has helped.

“Doug [Emilien] has played well,” Leipold said. “Torry Locklin continues. Trevor [Wilson]’s come back-to-back games with some really outstanding catches. Tanaka Scott's been slowed. He didn't dress the first game and we're trying to get him back in the flow. So again, he'll add to that depth, so we're going to need it.

"And again, just like the tight end position where we're able to utilize a lot of guys, keep them fresh, and it just adds to the complexity of what we do.

Leipold touched on Emilien getting into the end zone before it was called back on a penalty and stated that he had made the play happen. Wilson has also had a big impact in the kick return game.

The pass catching responsibilities don’t only belong to the wide receivers, as the running backs and tight ends have been involved. The Jayhawks have had 10 different players catch a pass so far this season.





Leipold not too worried about the finish of the Illinois game

The Jayhawks got up 34-7 and then were outscored 16-0 to end the game as they left the door cracked for Illinois to potentially make noise. They still ended up moving to 2-0, and Leipold knows that there were some factors that may have contributed toward the uneventful finish.

“I mean, when you really look at it, I haven't even sent any calls,” Leipold said. “We had a Big Ten [referee] crew, so I don't even know if it's even worth having our people look at them. But the push in the block in the back by Mason [Fairchild] was very I don't know. I don't even know if it impacted the play, I guess, whether or not they did say he lost contact and then re-established on the back.

The play Leipold is referencing saw Doug Emilien score, but Mason Fairchild get called for a block in the back. The Jayhawks had to settle for a field goal shortly after. Leipold also was not a fan of the amount of time spent reviewing plays.

“I don't know if you felt it, but then the reviews happen and all that stuff, the whole flow of the game, just all that we had going even through that, had really kind of took it away,” Leipold said.

Leipold recognized some faults that the Jayhawks had such as a Daniels interception and a Lawrence Arnold fumble, but is looking for those types of plays to make them better. The game tightened in the fourth quarter.

“I don't think that was by losing intensity,” Leipold said. "But again, those are going to be great learning moments that it's going to be a four quarter ball game each and every game as we carry through this season."



