Even on special teams there is competition. Kenny Perry said he has two players competing as snappers who have NFL talent.

“The biggest thing you can see is we have some depth and not just bodies,” said offensive line coach A.J. Ricker. “These (new) guys are coming in to start and play. I really like the group we have, because every day now guys are looking behind them saying ‘hey, I’ve got to show up every day’. All jobs are open and that's what's we need.”

There are position battles on both sides of the ball. I even predict there were will some players who started last year that don’t this season.

It remains to be seen if those two words will lead to a successful season but one thing is for sure, this is the deepest and most competition the Kansas football program has seen in a while.

There are two words used the most in meeting with all of the coaches and several players in the football program.

There is not one position group that has a set list of players who are locks to be the starter. That helps them show up every day to get better knowing the guy next to them might take their position.

It helps the coaches demonstrate nobody’s job is safe. When defensive coordinator Clint Bowen had his initial meeting with the defense before fall camp started that was the message he delivered.

“It was actually my opening talk to the defense,” Bowen said. “When you look at our depth chart right now at every single position there is a legitimate argument there are at least two guys capable of starting and succeeding in the Big 12. In some of those places there are three guys. The days of knowing you are going to win a position by default are really over.”

The Jayhawks return one of the most experienced teams in the country when it comes to starts and game snaps. Bowen said having the depth forcing players to compete at a high level during the season is one of the greatest motivators a coach possesses.

“The bottom line is in college football competition is the greatest thing you have knowing that as a coach I can bench you, put someone else in, and never have to come back to you,” he said. “You can talk about a lot of stuff, but kids want to play in games. The best thing you can take away from them and motivate them is not playing in that game. They aren't dumb. They know if the guy behind them isn't any good.”

We will know on Sept. 1 when the Jayhawks open against Nicholls State if fall camp got them ready to play. But until then, at least on paper, this is the most competitive fall camp has been in Lawrence for some time.