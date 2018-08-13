“We've got to have 22 guys that can play out there,” Perry said. “I think that's been the biggest thing we've added a lot of depth. Guys can get banged up and hurt, or tired and the next guy you put in can't lose a step.”

The increased depth in the off-season has helped the offense and defense but will also trickle over into special teams.

“Coach Beaty wanted to make the day we started the offseason last year we were working on special teams,” Perry said. “I've made a point of it to create some battles with different positions, punt return, kick return, and all of our interior guys.”

Going into 2018 the depth at special teams will be a big plus for the Jayhawks. This will be the first year Kenny Perry has coached the special teams and it is a challenge he is looking forward to.

Last season Gabe Rui was a pleasant surprise for the Jayhawks going 17-for-20 in field goals. He also was 6-of-7 on kicks outside 40 yards. Rui is considered the front-runner but is competing with Liam Jones.

“You have to love Rui,” Perry said. “Mentally he's what you want. I've been very impressed with Liam who has such a strong leg. Last year he did kickoffs but from the end of the spring through the summer he's been really good. He's nipping at Rui's heels. But last year Rui was such a gamer. Nothing bothers him and you know he can take the pressure.”

There is also competition at punter since Perry is trying to find a new starter. According to David Beaty on Thursday Kyle Thompson has been doing a good. Competition has been coming from Donovan Gagen, a transfer from Hutchinson.

The two have differing styles which could give Perry options during the season.

“It's awesome because it gives you two different weapons with two different styles,” Perry said. “Kyle had a great spring. He still got to prove that you can do it when the heat is on.

“Donovan has been a college soccer player and kicked in junior college. So he's a little more mature. We can do some things with him and he's pretty good with the rugby style. He does a good job with some of his pooch punts.”

Another key player returning is John Wirtel who was granted a sixth year of eligibility. He was injured and missed the last eight games and qualified with the NCAA. Wirtel has been handling the snapping duties since his freshman year.

When Wirtel was injured Logan Klusman played the remainder of the games. Perry believes he has two quality players working as the snappers.

“The snappers we have with Wirtel and Klus (Klusman) you have two NFL type guys there,” Perry said. “I'm very lucky to inherit them and get to coach them.”

The biggest competition might be in the return game. Perry said they still have a lot of camp left before they determine who will win the jobs at punt and kick returner. He said the main players working in the return game are Steven Sims, Pooka Williams, Ryan Schadler, Tyler Patrick, and Elmore Hempstead.