DeShawn Hanika knew what he was looking for in a school. He has been through the recruiting process twice and knows how it is supposed to work. After an unofficial visit to Kansas over the weekend he saw everything needed to decide.

Hanika was receiving a lot of interest from college coaches from the Pac 12 to SEC but decided to stay close to home, committing to the Jayhawks.

His visit started Saturday morning watching the team go through practice preparing for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

“I was really impressed with practice and how Coach Leipold runs his practices, the organization, the energy that everyone seemed to have in late December, they were flying around like it was early August and fall camp,” Hanika said. “So that made me feel really good.”

After practice there was time to meet with the coaching staff before they went to Allen Fieldhouse to watch the Missouri basketball game.

He met with quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski and new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes. Grimes will also be his position coach. Then there were conversations with Jalon Daniels that helped sell him on the program.

“Sitting down with Coach Z and the new tight ends coach Grimes, I felt like we all really hit it off,” Hanika said. “I was happy to hear what they had to say and how they would use me. Then I've been talking to Jalon Daniels a little bit here and there and he said that he's ready to do big things. You know, it's hard not to play for a quarterback that thinks like me and that wants the same.”