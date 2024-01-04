Deshawn Warner ready show talents at All-American Bowl
This Saturday one of the Jayhawks top-rated recruits will be on display for the country to watch. Four-star defensive end Deshawn Warner will play in the All-American Bowl televised on NBC and Peacock.
The game features some of the nation’s top prospects and Warner, who has been going to practice this week and wants to show everyone what he can do.
“It's great and it has been a blessing,” Warner said. “God definitely blessed me with this one, being around these top guys. Getting to know them off the field, too. I came out here with the mindset of I'm going to show everybody that the rankings aren't true when it comes to my ranking. I feel like I've been doing that pretty well.”
Warner is from Desert Edge High School in Phoenix and the Jayhawks bowl location worked out well. Kansas defeated UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl played in Phoenix giving Warner and other local players an opportunity to attend the game.
It gave Kansas nine wins for the first time since the 2007 season. For Warner it shows the continued progress the program has made since Lance Leipold took over three years ago.
“I say that if somebody looks you in your eyes and tell you that Lance Leipold is not doing a great job over there, then they're lying,” Warner said. “They've been going up and up every year, and I feel like that should make people excited for what's to come next year, especially with these 24 commits.”
Hear more from Warner in his interview at the All-American Bowl where he talks about the 2024 class, what he plans to work on in the offseason and how he expects to contribute next year.