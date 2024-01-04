This Saturday one of the Jayhawks top-rated recruits will be on display for the country to watch. Four-star defensive end Deshawn Warner will play in the All-American Bowl televised on NBC and Peacock.

The game features some of the nation’s top prospects and Warner, who has been going to practice this week and wants to show everyone what he can do.

“It's great and it has been a blessing,” Warner said. “God definitely blessed me with this one, being around these top guys. Getting to know them off the field, too. I came out here with the mindset of I'm going to show everybody that the rankings aren't true when it comes to my ranking. I feel like I've been doing that pretty well.”