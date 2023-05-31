“It's been great getting to know him,” Warner said. “I feel like I've built a good relationship with him. My DBs coach at Desert Edge and me are really close to him, so that's always good.”

Arizona has proven to be a good recruiting ground for the Jayhawks since Jordan Peterson started working the area last year.

Kansas has picked up commitments from Aundre Gibson and Jonathan Kamara from Desert Edge and are hoping to get one from Warner in the near future.

The Jayhawks are hoping to make it three-for-three at Desert Edge High School and get a commitment from Deshawn Warner .

Kansas was one of the first school to offer Warner and Peterson has been telling him a lot about the program.

“He basically told me that I always have a home at KU,” Warner said. “He told me their plan for me. He's showing me ways that they could develop me and things like that. He said they love my pass rush abilities. He likes how quick I am on my first step and my development from my sophomore year to my junior.”

Peterson will lean on the connections to Warner at Desert Edge. He has two teammates already committed and the connections run deep.

Gibson is his cousin, and he has already heard a lot about Kansas after he committed.

“He (Gibson) said it's great,” Warner said. “He said there was nothing like it. We’ve actually been on a few visits together and he said that that was the best one. That's basically what he said. He said it was beautiful. A true college town.”

Having two players from his school committed to KU will help in the process, but he wants to make his own decision and choose the best place for himself. If Kansas is the choice, it would make things easier since he knows friends and teammates already committed.

“I feel like if we all feel like that is the best place for us, then that'll be great,” Warner said. “Because we already know each other. We played on the same defense throughout high school. That would be big.”

Warner is slated for a busy June. He will take an official visit this weekend to Oregon State and his next trip will be to Washington on June 20. His official visit to Kansas is scheduled for June 23. Texas is one of the latest schools to offer. There is a possibility he will set up an official visit with the Longhorns in June.