DeShon Singleton set to visit Kansas this weekend

“He’s a good guy and he’s been talking to me since he started recruiting me,” Singleton said.

The Kansas coaching staff has been recruiting Singleton for a while. Defensive coordinator Brian Borland made a trip to Hutchinson to watch him play.

They defeated Garden City 49-19 and will play in a bowl game the first week of December. Singleton came up with an interception in the game that helped Hutchinson pull away.

DeShon Singleton is one of top defensive backs in the Kansas Jayhawk Conference (KJCCC) and on Sunday he helped Hutchinson Community College to a conference championship.

Borland has been scouting defensive backs and likes what he saw in Singleton. At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds he has ideal size for a safety.

“He likes my legs and how I can run and bring a lot to the table as a defensive back,” Singleton. “He likes my ball hawking skills. I could go find the football, get some interceptions for the team and likes my aggressiveness really.”

Singleton said Borland has been telling him about the program and there have also been discussions with head coach Lance Leipold. The fact he has been speaking with Leipold shows him the Jayhawks want him.

“It lets me know that I’m an important piece to the recruiting,” he said. “It's amazing really to get to talk to the head coach sometimes during the recruiting process. Because usually, people don't get a chance to do that.”

He signed with Hutchinson Community College after playing high school football at St. Helena in Louisiana. In high school he played quarterback, wide receiver, safety, and cornerback.

Singleton was an academic qualifier coming out of high school so he can leave at semester and will have four years of eligibility to play three seasons.

“I'm looking for a program that's going better myself and help send me to the league,” Singleton said. “I mean, that's the goal. As a football player, you want to go to the league and also get your education. But I'm looking for the best program that can develop me into the best player I can be.”

Kansas is expected to host Singleton and his teammate Nadame Tucker for the West Virginia game.