“It was great being around JD and seeing how well he is doing there,” Weston said. “It’s crazy how I used to watch him when I was so young and now, he’s one of the best quarterbacks in college football. Talking to JD he just told me how special this place and how good the fans and the people of Kansas are. He told me it’s a lot different from California, where we are from but that sometimes different is good and might be the best fit for me.”

Weston, a talented running back, was on campus recently for an unofficial visit and talked with Daniels.

The Kansas coaching staff is hoping to have more success at Lawndale High School in California. That is the high school that produced quarterback Jalon Daniels and they are back in the area recruiting Deuce Weston .

He said Jim Zebrowski and Jonathan Wallace have been recruiting him since his sophomore season. Weston got an opportunity to spend time with them and visit with head coach Lance Leipold.

“It was great meeting Coach Leipold face-to-face and having a meeting with him for about 30 min,” Weston said. “It was good hearing his background, his coaching philosophy as well as him just being himself. He seemed like a very genuine, straight to the point no nonsense type of guy, with integrity and character and I like that a lot about him.”

He noticed a similarity between Leipold and his father, Sean.

“I feel like he would always tell me how it is,” he said. “No sugar coating it, good or bad and I can respect that because that’s how my dad is, and I’m used to that type of person.”

Weston has leaned on his father in the recruiting process as well as his uncles and cousins who he said, “all played a high level of football.”

His dad played at Texas A&M, and is familiar with the area after going through training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs. He takes the advice from family members after their recruiting experiences.

“Lucky and fortunate for me that I have my dad, uncles and cousins who all played high level of football, so they help me in this recruiting process,” Weston said. “And understanding that the recruiting process is changing and that no matter the school the most important thing right now is finding the best fit for me and my style of game.”

He is doing his homework on several college options before he sets all of his official visits. There have been visits to Kansas, Arizona, Arizona State, San Diego State, and Washington. His schedule does not get lighter with upcoming trips to Cal, UCLA, Stanford, UTSA, Houston, and Texas A&M.

Weston plans to set up his official visits soon and will take them through the summer and the beginning of his senior season. The good news for Kansas is he expects to make a return trip.

“After this visit with KU I definitely will be taking an official there,” he said.