Developing: Jayhawks expected to land Lonnie Phelps

It appears the Jayhawks are on the verge of landing their top target at defensive end. Shortly after entering the portal, Lonnie Phelps, received an offer from the Kansas coaching staff.

Phelps' father, Lonnie, said the plan is to go home and return to Lawrence on Monday.

He said they liked how close the coaching staff was and they got a detailed plan how Phelps will be used in their defensive scheme.

There were several schools recruiting Phelps from the Big 12, ACC, AAC, and Mountain West.

The official visit started on Thursday and ended this morning. Phelps and his father are currently flying back to Ohio right now.

Kansas assistants Taiwo Onatolu and Chris Simpson were heavily involved in the recruiting process.

Last year Phelps had 13.5 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks for Miami (OH). He has all the tools to be an impact player the minute he arrives in Lawrence. With the loss of Kyron Johnson to graduation and Steven Parker to the portal, Phelps would be a big addition to the defense.

