“My official visit to Kansas was great,” Dye said. “It started out with breakfast with my dad, Coach Borland and Coach Ianello.”

Last month Devin, who played at Utah State, gave the Kansas coaches his verbal commitment after taking an official visit. The same weekend he visited KU it started with an official visit to Kansas State.

That will give Kansas two Dye’s in the secondary and playing the same position.

The Kansas coaches are no longer going to be able to call Jalen Dye by his last name. Next week his brother Devin Dye will join the Kansas program when the second semester starts.

He was on the visit with his father Jermaine, who is familiar with the area and the Kansas program. He went through the visit process with Jalen when he chose Kansas last year. Dye played for the Kansas City Royals from 1997-2001.

After breakfast on Sunday morning Dye heard the pitch from the KU staff.

“We then headed over to the facility and talked about the defense and where I fit,” he said. “The staff really loved how smart of a player I am and how I showed patience but still was aggressive at certain times.”

Dye will get to play with his brother in his final year of eligibility. They both play safety but the Jayhawks used two different safety positions on defense.

“I think as far as what position fits me best, I think I can adjust and learn them all,” he said. “But I just need to get into camp and see where I can help the team the most.”

He finished the season at Utah State with 81 tackles and was rated among the top four defenders according to the PFF rankings. He is rated by Rivals as one of the top safety prospects in the transfer portal.

Playing at the same school will make things easy for the Dye family. But when it came to choosing a school, he made his decision on what fit him best.

“My brother actually let me go through the process on my own pretty much,” Dye said. “I know how much he loves the program. I had to choose the best situation for me. It's definitely a blessing to be able to play with my brother and for my family to be able to watch us.”

Dye had offers from Kansas, Utah, Kansas State, and Tulane after he entered the transfer portal. He is looking forward to getting his career at Kansas started next week.

“I'm looking forward to the opportunity and can't wait to get on campus and be a Jayhawk,” Dye said.