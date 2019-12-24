“Growing up here I definitely follow all KU sports,” he said. “My family is so special to me and having them here helps. My relationship with the coaches is very close. I talk to a lot of the coaches almost everyday. I have a great relationship with Coach Hull and I just love the coaching staff.”

Being from Lawrence, Neal has followed the Jayhawk sports scene especially in football and baseball. The Kansas staff has an early head start with him.

“It was awesome visiting KU last fall,” Neal said. “I didn’t know what they were building being an outsider. Being an insider now is really cool, and they are on great strides to something special.”

The Kansas coaches have wrapped up a big portion of their 2020 class, which gives them an advantage to start working a year ahead. One of the players on their radar for 2021 is local standout Devin Neal .

In the 2020 class, the Jayhawks signed Trevor Kardell from Lee’s Summit West who will play football and baseball. If Neal picked Kansas, he would follow down the same path.

Playing both sports is going to factor in his decision. Ritch Price and the Kansas baseball staff started showing interest in Neal during his sophomore year.

“KU baseball got my attention first,” Neal said. “I started drawing interest. Then in the summer, I was advised by Coach Miles that he would allow me to play baseball as well. Coach Price and I have talked and have been building a relationship and, they are on board too.”

Kansas is the only school so far that has offered Neal a spot for both sports, but others have talked about it.

He had a breakout season helping Lawrence to an 8-2 record under Steve Rampy. Neal hopes 2019 was a building block for the future at Lawrence High.

“I am honestly so lucky to play for Coach Rampy,” he said. “He’s opened my eyes to a different perspective of this sport. He’s almost another father figure of mine. He talks to me about being a good person first before being a good football player. This season was an awesome turnaround and we’re not done yet.”

Neal will attend the first KU junior day on January 25. There are going to be several college recruiters who reach out to him, and the Kansas staff will get another opportunity to build on their relationship.

“There are several factors when it comes to picking a school,” he said. “First is the player relationships. I’m also looking for a coach who isn’t going to sugarcoat things. He’s got to be honest with you to help you improve the most, but also love the players."

Neal has picked up early offers from Kansas, Kansas State, and Nebraska.