Ever since Devin Neal was a kid, he spent his springs playing baseball. When he signed at Kansas he did it as a two-sport athlete for football and baseball.

But this spring will have a different feel for the Jayhawks leading rusher.

He told Jayhawk Slant he decided to turn his focus to the gridiron and will not play baseball this year. This is something new for him after playing baseball since he was five years old.

“It's a weird feeling just because I have so much more time to develop my own body, develop more football, and I'm definitely looking forward to see how it's going to benefit me and in the long run and my body, my mental space,” Neal said. “I feel really good.”

Baseball takes a lot of time off his schedule and allowed him to put his concentration on football. He has already noticed a difference and wants to provide more leadership to the team.

“That just comes with staying humble and not staying complacent and just focusing on my own daily improvement,” Neal said. “Asking the coaches, ‘Hey, what can I improve on in this?’ And I really set an off-season goal of becoming a better leader from Coach Sleeve and I think I'm making strides towards that as well. It's really cool everything that's kind of coming together and just keep on getting better in that aspect.”

There will be a lot of expectations on the offense this year with 10 starters back and over 95 percent of the production. Neal believes they are ahead of last year’s pace where they finished top 25 in offense.

“We're so far ahead of where we were and what's really cool is just how much camaraderie we have,” he said. “And how much we click as an offense and you can just feel it and feel how confident we are as a group and that's what's really cool.”

See more from Devin Neal the video below when he met with reporters on the first day of spring football.