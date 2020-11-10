JayhawkSlant - Devin Neal knows the patience it takes turning a program around

Devin Neal has a pulse on the Kansas program, more than any other recruit on the board. The Lawrence prospect doesn’t live far from the Anderson Family Football Complex, so he’s very familiar with state of the program.

Neal, who is the highest rated recruit in the class, said he isn’t surprised by the small steps the team has to take to turn it around.

He looks back a couple years ago, when he and his teammates helped change the Lawrence High program.

“I kind of have a similar thing going back to my sophomore year,” Neal said. “You play so many sophomores, it's like playing freshmen at the college division one level, in my opinion. And so, I know what it's going to take, and you just see those guys and there are some rising stars (at KU).”

Neal has seen a lot of young players developing for the Jayhawks this season. He knew where the program was when he committed and believes it will grow.

“Nothing has changed for me,” he said. “I knew what I was getting into from the beginning and it's honestly really exciting to see the progression.”