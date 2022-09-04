Devin Neal will be the first to admit last year he had chances to turn in a few long runs for touchdowns but was caught by defenders downfield.

As a true freshman he turned in a solid season in 2021 but improving his speed was a goal in the offseason. In the season opener against Tennessee Tech he had the longest play from scrimmage with an 80-yard touchdown run.

"Last year I had a tendency of getting caught so tried not to let that happen," Neal said. "I had pretty good blockers from the receivers downfield, so they helped me out. Helped me lead the way to get there.

"I think upfront, just the amount of strength and our knowledge of the game, our scheme, just it's all coming together. Upfront they blocked really well and I think from a pressure standpoint to a third downs and picking up blitz as well has been better from previous year."

He credits an increase in speed to Matt Gildersleeve, the Director of Sports Performance. Neal admits he is faster this year.

"Yeah, I do think I'm faster and that's credit to Coach Sleeve," he said. "That was one of the things I was working on most of this off season."

Neal said he will find out soon how fast he was going because they can track his speed based off film. He is hoping that tops his speed from last season.

See more from Neal following the Jayhawks win over Tennessee Tech and what he had to say about the talented group of running backs.