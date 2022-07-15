Devin Neal plans to play two sports as long as heart is in it

Neal is getting ready for his second season in the Jayhawks football program after rushing for over 700 yards and eight touchdowns. He was the first player in program history to be named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

“It means a lot,” Neal said of representing KU. “And to be able to do this so young, it gives me a different outlook. You see a bunch of the other guys here and what they've been through are some pretty good programs too. And just talking with them a little bit, just learning about what makes a leader. Because I'm still learning and that's the ultimate goal for me, is to become the best leader I can.”

Running back Devin Neal broke that trend on Wednesday when he was one of four players in Dallas for the Jayhawks.

Usually when players attend the Big 12 media days representing their schools, they tend to be upperclassmen. Most of the time one can look can look down the list of attendees and see it is dominated by juniors and seniors.

When football was over, he turned his attention to the weight room and getting ready for the baseball season. He signed with Kansas to play both sports, making it a challenging freshman year.

“It was a humbling experience for me,” Neal said. “I definitely learned a lot about myself. I could push through a lot of challenges and that's definitely what it was. It was definitely a challenge for me. But being that I love both sports so much, I learned about myself through those sports just what I was able to do. I thought it was a great experience overall.”

He has gone through a change in both football and baseball with head coaches who recruited him. Both head coaches are gone from KU who were in charge when he committed.

The Kansas baseball program recently hired Dan Fitgerald who came from LSU after spending 10 seasons with Dallas Baptist. Neal said he has been in touch with the assistant coaches.

“It's not really that tough for me, I'm kind of used to it, almost in a sense, which is weird, being my first year,” he said. “Kind of similar situation with Coach Leipold and I'm going to take a leap of faith with him. I think that they go about things the right way. I love Skip (Ritch Price). I love the other coaching staff, but I think they do the right thing and they're going out recruiting, so we'll see. We'll see how the year goes.”

Playing one sport at the college level takes a lot of time, effort, and commitment. Neal found a way to play both sports and said he plans to do that until his heart tells him otherwise.

“I'm going to keep going until my heart's not in it anymore, with both sports,” he said. “I've always told myself that if I'm not happy with something, don't force yourself to do it. And like I said, if I'm not happy with doing either or, I'm not going to do it anymore.”