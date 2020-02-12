Neal visited for football games last fall, and also has seen the Kansas baseball program up close. He’s one of the top baseball prospects in the state and plans to both in college.

After multiple visits and familiarity with Kansas, Neal still got a good feeling when he attended the junior day event at the end of January.

It is probably safe to say that Devin Neal is the top in-state priority right now for the Jayhawks. He’s been on campus several times although it isn’t a far drive.

Being back inside the Anderson Family Football Complex gave him a chance to meet with the coaching staff again.

“I was with Coach Dearmon, Coach Hull, and Coach Miles the most,” Neal said. “Coach Miles and I had a great talk about my future with KU and what would happen if I were to commit. Coach Hull and Coach Dearmon explained to me what they envision with me in their offense. They are super down to earth and great guys before great coaches.”

There weren’t a lot of things that caught the running back from Lawrence High off guard since he has been to campus several times, but it was good to be back around the coaching staff.

One area he got a new experience is visiting with the Ben Iannacchione, the new head of the football strength and conditioning program.

“There was nothing unexpected as I’ve been there many times before but, I always love the hospitality I received from the staff and coaches,” he said. “The visit was great and what stood out to me was Coach Dearmon’s break down of the offense. I also love Coach Iannacchione’s energy and what he brings.”

The recruiting won’t slow down for Neal. He plans to take visits to Iowa and Oklahoma State next month.