“It's one thing to say it out of high school you want to achieve these things and it's your dream to do it,” Neal said. “But to actually be a part of it, it means a lot to me and it's really special and you can't take it for granted.”

There is still a lot of football left to play and some key games will determine the conference standings to see who lands in Arlington. But the Jayhawks are in the conversation.

When Devin Neal chose Kansas, he said one goal was to help the program compete for Big 12 championships.

The Jayhawks are squarely in the discussion of teams who have a chance to finish in the top two and advance to the championship game. They will need some help and have to win out, but the chances are still there.

“At the same time, you got to work for it and it's not going to be easy that no one's going to lay down and give it to us,” he said. “It's just each challenge each week and that's what we're looking forward to this week.”

The wildcat formation is something offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has installed. They have had success using it the last couple games and Neal likes he gets to take the direct snap from center.

“I didn't do it too much in high school, so I feel like a quarterback back there,” Neal said. “I joke around a lot in practice about it, but I think it's a really useful tool for us. It really confuses defenses. Coach K trusts us to do it and we're going to keep on doing it.”

Neal did not confirm he can change the play call, but he would love the chance to throw a touchdown. He even joked with Kotelnicki about it.

“I told him that I'm going to start throwing the ball around and he might get mad and who knows,” he said. “But I don't think he'd be too mad if I end up throwing a touchdown.”

Hear more from Neal and what he said in our interview.