“I'd probably say he's our most consistent, our best player inside right now,” defensive coordinator Brian Borland said. “Probably trust him the most down in and down out. And he's got super work ethic. If you're ever out at practice, you'll notice how the guy goes about it and doing it all the right way.”

There are several transfers who are giving the Jayhawks quality snaps on the defensive line, but Phillips is one who does not always get the headlines.

One of the players the coaching staff identified early in the transfer portal was Devin Phillips. Defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos did not waste any time going after him after he entered the portal.

Going into the season one of the big question marks was replacing several players on the interior of the defensive line.

Phillips lines up over the guard and center so he might not get the big sack and noticed during the game.

“I don't know that his tackles always show up all the time,” Borland said. “And I don't always know if an inside guy, you're going to get a million stats. Defensive ends are probably going to have a lot more opportunity for stats and big plays than maybe an inside guy. But I think we recognize when he's got to be in there as much as he can because he can hold things together.”

In his time at Colorado State, Phillips started every game he played. At 6-foot-3, 305 pounds he uses his strength to hold down the gaps allowing the defensive ends to get to the quarterback and linebackers to have a path to ball carriers.

“I would say (my strength) is probably my physicality, get off the ball, striking a man and being able to be stout up front and holding my place,” Phillips said.

Phillips was asked about Borland’s comments calling him the most consistent inside player on the defensive line. He said one of the keys is doing the little things and working hard in practice.

“I would say just waking up and trying to stick to a set schedule as well as do the same thing over and over again,” he said. “Practice. And I would just say practice at doing that and just practice on the things that you're good at as well as the things that you're not as well. And then one main thing I would say is focus on the little things too.”

