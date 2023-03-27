Devin Phillips might have as big an impact at his position as any player who arrived this semester from the transfer portal.

Phillips, who started every game he played at Colorado State, is making an impact this spring.

After losing several interior linemen to graduation Phillips was a needed addition. He brings experience along with size and athleticism to the defensive tackle position.

He wanted a change of scenery for his final year and knew right away Kansas would be a good fit.

“I registered for my last year in the transfer portal, and Kansas was one of the schools that was interested in me,” Phillips said. “I came out here on the visit. Well beforehand, just talking with Coach Panagos and being with Coach Leipold, just talking with them I knew right away that that would be a good fit for me here.”

His official visit sold him on being a Jayhawk.

“I visited with the staff, some of the players, and while I was here on my visit, just felt the atmosphere it was like family like atmosphere and felt like I was going to be welcome early on,” Phillips said. “I liked it here, it was really nice, so I committed here.”

Panagos was one of main reasons he chose Kansas after building a relationship with him during the recruiting process. Phillips said Panagos challenges the defensive linemen to better each practice.

“He's lived up to everything he said,” Phillips said of Panagos. “I love playing for Coach Panagos. He just brings the energy every day. I like the way he challenges us when we go out there to practice and just having that challenge and knowing you got a challenge gives you a better edge to get what you got to do done.”

Hear more from Phillips including his move from offensive line to defense out of high school, his thoughts on their group in spring football and much more.