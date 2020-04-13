What’s up Jayhawk Nation. I hope everyone is being safe and healthy as we navigate through this COVID-19 pandemic.

This past week has brought out a lot of emotion. When I chose to return for year two, my teams’ goals were to win a Big 12 and a National Championship. I truly believe this past Monday we would have been competing in Atlanta for the 2020 National Championship, and it hurts that we did not get a chance to bring the trophy back to Lawrence. We had the talent, players, coaches and support staff to get it done and I would have given my everything to try to not let us lose.

Although the season had to end abruptly, I will always cherish the memory of winning the last 16 games and finishing the season as the consensus No. 1 team in the country. I’ve grown tremendously these past two years with the help of Coach Self and the entire coaching staff. They pushed me to be the very best on and off the court as a player and a person.

During my recruitment, they painted a vivid picture of their plan for me — From how I fit and would grow with the team to how hard they would push me — and it all happened just as they said it would. For that I will always be grateful and I cannot thank them enough. Also, I would like to thank my teammates. I achieved many personal accolades, however, I know without their play, support, and push from each and every one of them, none of it would be possible. They will be my brothers for life.

I cannot end without thanking the best fans in college basketball. There is no place like Allen Fieldhouse. The energy that 16,300 fans bring every single game is unmatched. I will miss running out that tunnel on game day and hearing the Rock Chalk Chant. From New York to the unforgettable trip in Maui to Big 12 cities, to watching at home, KU fans show up and show out. I love you all and cannot thank you enough for embracing me. Lawrence will always be a second home.

After talking it over with my family and full support from my coaches, I’ve decided to enter the 2020 NBA Draft and pursue my lifelong goal of being an NBA player. In basketball this has always been my ultimate dream and my time at KU has prepared me. Although I intend to sign with an agent and remain in the draft, this is not a good-bye as I will always be a Jayhawk. Thank you to God, my parents, coaches, support staff, teammates, Jayhawk nation, and everyone for making these last two years extremely special.

Rock Chalk!