JayhawkSlant - Devonte Wilson is ready to join KU program in January

“Kansas recruited me as a cornerback and that where I will play when I get there,” he said.

At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds Wilson fits the type of player Chevis Jackson has recruited at Kansas. When he arrived on campus, he will move to the cornerback position.

“I played on both sides of the ball and I have done that before,” Wilson said. “My team needed me to play safety so that’s what I did.”

Wilson, who plays at Robert F. Munroe High in Florida, was needed at other positions for his high school team. This season he played wide receiver and safety.

The Kansas coaches recruited Devonte Wilson as a corner. But Wilson played two other positions his senior year.

Wilson will have extra time to work on the learning the position and the defense. He plans to enroll early after graduating high school in December.

“It basically means that I have daily practice and training that will help getting there early,” Wilson said. “That will help with next season because I'll be locked in and prepared for it.”

Throughout the season Jackson and Wilson have talked and lately the conversations have focused on arriving at Kansas.

Jackson told Wilson he should be ready to compete as a freshman.

“I have talked to Coach Jackson and Coach Miles about coming in and being ready to play,” he said. “They have sent me videos. Coach Jackson told me this fall to keep playing hard and they want me to be ready. When I talk to Coach Jackson it is about more about life than football.”

With his size, Wilson will be the biggest cornerback on the Kansas roster. He said that gives him advantages lining up against opposing receivers.

“It gives me an advantage when I'm pressing,” Wilson said. “I like to take the receiver off the the line of scrimmage when I press him.”

When Wilson arrives on campus in January, he will be joining his close friend Omar Burroughs. The two got to know each other working out in Georgia. Burroughs was the first to commit to Kansas and Wilson heard a lot of good things about the program.

Over the summer Wilson gave the Jayhawks his commitment and is ready to play in the same defensive backfield with Burroughs.

“We’ve always talked about playing on the same team,” Wilson said.