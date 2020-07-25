JayhawkSlant - DeVonte Wilson shuts down recruiting, picks Kansas

DeVonte Wilson got the phone call he was looking for a couple weeks ago from Chevis Jackson. Wilson, a 6-foot-3, 200 pound cornerback was committed to Ohio, but that all changed when he spoke with Jackson.

“As soon as I got the Kansas offer, I told myself I am shutting it down,” Wilson said. “I don't want any more offers and don’t want to hear from any more coaches.”

Wilson wasn’t bluffing. He stayed true to his thoughts.

A week later he publicly decommitted from Ohio and five days later he gave his verbal commitment to the Jayhawks.

Wilson built a good relationship with Jackson that developed fast. One day they were having a conversation, and Jackson threw out the big question.

“Coach Jackson and me when we were talking and he said he was watching my film and he loved it,” Wilson said. "He asked me, ‘If I give you an offer for Kansas will you take it?’ I told him I definitely would and a day later he gave me the offer.”