"Had to start the season, really the first time he met the players was preseason camp, you watch their film from last season, they got better and better and better and they finished the season strong with a big win over Texas in overtime at Texas and played West Virginia and TCU very, very tough.”

“Congrats to the Kansas Jayhawks, and Coach Leipold,” Alexander said after the game. “He is doing a tremendous job and they got the right guy here for the University of Kansas, he’s a class act. You look at their team, they didn’t get a spring practice last year.

For the most part KU had it on cruise control after that en route to a 56-10 win. Tennessee Tech head coach Dewayne Alexander watched the Kansas program on film from last season to study his team’s first opponent.

Tennessee Tech entered the game against Kansas as a big underdog and the Jayhawks did what they were supposed to do jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

One thing Tennessee Tech could not prepare for in their scouting report were the transfers Kansas brought in since last season. This was the first game they played since joining the program and Alexander knew Leipold upgraded his roster through the transfer portal.

“You could tell they brought in some new players,” he said. “We knew they were going to be a physical offensive line, defensive line and not beat themselves and I thought especially the first half of the game I don’t think they had a penalty. They played very physical upfront on both sides of the ball, so they did a nice job.”

Alexander was not pleased with the way his team came out and they will need to clean up some of the early mistakes.

“I did not think we made them earn most of the stuff they got,” Alexander said. “We gave up a field goal. We had a chance in the red-zone to kick a field goal and they blocked it and ran it in for a touchdown. We had a couple special teams errors that gave them a short field defensively. We were out there at the start of the first part of the game, they played on our end of the field a lot.”

The Jayhawks led 35-3 at the half and the message in the locker room was to play hard and not give up. He liked the effort he saw from his players in the second half when the outcome was already decided.

“Overall, I thought the effort was there, our team was never going to quit, we played down the stretch,” he said. “We got a score there late, recovered a fumble late, so you know we finished the game strong but bottom line we just did not play well enough in the first half. Really the game at that point was kind of out of reach for us.”