DeZephen Walker, one of the nation's top RB recruits visits Kansas
The Kansas coaches had a good group of visitors on campus for their junior day event this weekend. One of the top prospects on campus was four-star running back DeZephen Walker, who was joined by his father Demetrios.
Walker, from Ray-Pec, has been to Lawrence twice in the last few months including the Kansas State game.
Kansas running backs coach Jonathan Wallace has been handling the recruiting. This weekend gave him another chance to spend time with Wallace.
“My visit with KU was great,” Walker said. “What stood out to me the most was the running backs coach, Jonathan Wallace. He is very professional and knowledgeable about the game.”
The visits have provided Walker and his family a chance to learn more about the Kansas program. It also helps build the relationship with Wallace.
“My relationship with Coach Wallace has been great so far, he has a great respect for the game and family,” Walker said.
Walker is one of the top running backs in the country in the 2026 class. In the latest ratings he is ranked the third best running back prospect. He has received interest from college coaches around the country.
Early offers have come from schools including Oregon, Georgia, Kansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas State, Arkansas, and several others.
Kansas has also made a good impression with his father Demetrios, who has been involved with football locally and been through the recruiting process. He is an assistant coach at Ray-Pec and helped his oldest son Demetrios II when he was recruited. Demetrios II signed with McNeese State, where he plays defensive end.
“My impression from KU has been good,” Demetrios said. “The football atmosphere, coaches, growth, and innovation has stood out the most.”
Walker said he has taken unofficial visits to Missouri, Kansas State and Arkansas along with Kansas. He is using the visits and conversations with coaches to take good notes as he moves through the recruiting process.
“Overall, the most important factor is coaching,” Walker said. “I want to have a great coach that has a great interest in me as a player and a person. I also want to be a part of great championship program that can help me succeed on the field and in the classroom throughout my collegiate career. Another important factor is that I want to choose a university that is not overloaded with running backs because I want a fair shot to play early.”