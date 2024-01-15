The Kansas coaches had a good group of visitors on campus for their junior day event this weekend. One of the top prospects on campus was four-star running back DeZephen Walker, who was joined by his father Demetrios.

Walker, from Ray-Pec, has been to Lawrence twice in the last few months including the Kansas State game.

Kansas running backs coach Jonathan Wallace has been handling the recruiting. This weekend gave him another chance to spend time with Wallace.

“My visit with KU was great,” Walker said. “What stood out to me the most was the running backs coach, Jonathan Wallace. He is very professional and knowledgeable about the game.”

The visits have provided Walker and his family a chance to learn more about the Kansas program. It also helps build the relationship with Wallace.

“My relationship with Coach Wallace has been great so far, he has a great respect for the game and family,” Walker said.