Hunter Dickinson is known for what he can do as a scorer, but as postseason play quickly approaches he is looking to put his stamp on games in as many ways as he can. On a night that clearly was not his best offensive night where he shot just 5-of-16 from the floor, he came through with 20 rebounds and five blocks.

“I feel like that's something that I've definitely improved on,” Dickinson said. “I think in my previous years when my shot was falling it was hard for me to still kind of affect the game in other ways because I felt like I was really an offensive-minded player and kind of really just heavily relied on that to kind of determine how I play.”

Dickinson scored 15 points in the contest despite shooting numbers that were not up to par. He had teammates who scored 16, 18, and 19 points in the contest alongside him, making it easier to focus on other things he could contribute since the shots were not falling.

“I think now especially playing with other players at Kansas it makes it a lot easier for me to kind of be able to have off nights but still kind of affect the game like defensively so I think that is something that I think I really improved on,” Dickinson said.

Perhaps the biggest defensive play of the game for the Jayhawks came from Dickinson saving a possession that the Jayhawks had blown their assignment. With an eight-point lead going into the final possession of the half, he stepped in to get a crucial block at the rim and keep the margin at eight.

“Bad defense,” head coach Bill Self said of the possession. “We didn't load up at all and then Hunter made a great play.”

When the Jayhawks suffered their January defeat to Kansas State, Dickinson felt like he had not done enough. Despite scoring 21 points and pulling down 12 rebounds, he was not happy with the way he performed.

“I just think I got to do more for my team,” Dickinson said after the loss. “I feel like I let him down today.”

On Tuesday night, Dickinson’s press conference went a lot differently. He spent the night hedging ball screens hard and protecting the paint to tie his career-high of five blocks. He left little to be questioned about his impact on the game.

“I definitely felt like I did a little bit more out there today,” Dickinson said. “I feel defensively I was

doing a pretty good job to help my teammates out there I'm just trying to you know be the guy in the paint helping my teammates any way I can. I feel like defensively I did a better job out there.”



