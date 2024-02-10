The Jayhawks were without the services of Kevin McCullar and Jamari McDowell in their 64-61 win over Baylor, meaning that everyone needed to pull more weight with only seven scholarship players active.

Even though the Jayhawks were depleted personnel-wise, Hunter Dickinson had confidence that they could pull through.

“I mean, obviously we're missing a lot with Kevin being, you know, one of the best players in college basketball, but, you know, we all felt pretty confident in one another to step up and make big plays, and I think we did that there today,” Dickinson said. “You know, we're at Kansas for a reason. Everybody's talented enough to play at Kansas, and so it's not a surprise that guys stepped up. That's kind of what we expected.”

All along, the plan was to play the seven scholarship players, but Self was ready to look into his walk-ons if needed.

“Game plan was to try to play seven,” Self said. “If we had to go eight or nine, it would have been Jank (Michael Jankovic) and Wilder [Evers]. Try to rotate those guys a little bit if we could just get our guys enough rest.”

A big concern for a team that is only playing seven players is foul trouble. However, Self did not want his players worrying about that.

“No, I didn't do that at all,” Self said of warning his players about staying out of foul trouble. “I told them that Wilder and Jank if we needed to, they were going to play.”

The players did not feel any added pressure ahead of the game knowing their situation. They knew that even though McCullar’s absence was a lot to make up for, that they could collectively do it.

“Not really. I think coach really just let us go,” KJ Adams said. “We have a bunch of really good bench players and people that have to step up, but when Kevin's out, you have to account for a lot of rebounds and a lot of points that we have to account for. So just being more aggressive, everybody that played today was a key to the game today.”

The Jayhawks got even thinner for two very important minutes as Dajuan Harris went down with an ankle injury at the 3:59 mark. He eventually returned, but Adams was tasked with handling the ball in the stretch that Baylor was guarding Kansas the length of the floor.

“We practice those scenarios every day in practice, so we're kind of used to it,” Adams said. “Just trying to get better at swinging the ball more when we don't have Dajuan Harris, primary ball handler on the team. So just trying to swing it and just get it moved as quickly as possible.”

The Jayhawks got through the home win against Baylor, but they might have to put a similar performance together again as McCullar’s status remains in question ahead of the game against Texas Tech on Monday night.

“I can't imagine Kevin being a lot better on Monday if he can't hardly move on Saturday,” Self said. “But we'll see.”



