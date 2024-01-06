Hunter Dickinson was exactly who the Jayhawks were looking for when the game was tied in the closing seconds, as he scored inside for his 30th point with 3.4 seconds left to give Kansas the 83-81 win over TCU.

The Jayhawks went to the post early, attacking the match up between Dickinson and former Kansas Jayhawk Ernest Udeh. Dickinson scored in the post and then made a three to put Kansas up 5-0.

The Horned Frogs took that fast start from Dickinson and responded with two three-pointers in the early going to take an 11-9 lead into the first media timeout.

Dickinson bumped his total up to nine points when he rebounded an airball from Elmarko Jackson, putting Kansas up 13-11. KJ Adams had six points on three field goal attempts to go along with four rebounds. His dunk from a McCullar lob led TCU head coach Jamie Dixon to call his first timeout at 21-16.

McCullar was key as the Jayhawks kept TCU at a safe distance, draining a deep three to move up to eight points. However, it was Dickinson who had the hottest hand, making six of his first seven shots for 13 points.

Emmanuel Miller of TCU was scoring the ball well too, as he went up to 13 points at the under four timeout, where the Horned Frogs trailed 37-34. Dickinson managed to make a three and dunk home a miss to move up to 18.

Bill Self called his first timeout with 1:54 to go in the half when TCU scored the next four points to go up 38-37.

The Jayhawks reclaimed the lead going into the locker room as McCullar made a 15-footer to put them up 41-40.

The first half ended with the Jayhawks having just four people score. Dickinson's 18 led the way, as Adams and McCullar had 12 and 10 respectively. Johnny Furphy had just one point to round out the score sheet for the first half.

Both teams continued to trade leads as TCU got five points from Trevian Tennyson. Self subbed in all of his rotational players trying to find the best player to play alongside the core four of Kansas. He found the spark when Nicolas Timberlake scored five points in a quick spurt.

Tennyson continued to shine for the Horned Frogs in the second half, making three from deep to keep them within one while the Jayhawks spread the wealth. Kansas led 58-57 and the under 12 timeout.

The Horned Frogs got up 65-60 and had a chance to gain some serious separation, but it was Dixon who ended up calling a timeout with 9:23 to go as Harris made a layup, followed by McCullar getting a steal and score to bring Kansas within one.

Adams reclaimed the lead when he scored through the foul from Udeh, but missed the free throw.

After TCU got the lead back, Dickinson scored the next four points of the game to put Kansas up 70-67. However, Micah Peavy finished an and-one sequence to tie it up with just over five minutes to play.

Harris made two free throws to put Kansas back up, but once again Tennyson was open for three, making his seventh three of the night, forcing a Kansas timeout with 4:13 to go.

TCU went up by three, and McCullar and Harris both got to the line and made three out of four total to tie it at 75. Both teams then made a pair of free throws to tie it at 77, leading TCU to call a timeout with 1:47 to go.

Jameer Nelson Jr. made a go-ahead basket for the Horned Frogs on the ensuing possession. After Adams missed a shot inside the battle for the rebound resulted in a jump ball that favored Kansas with 1:05 to go.

Out of a timeout, Kansas tried to enter the ball into Dickinson, but Udeh broke through for a steal. Doing so, he caught Dickinson in the face, dropping him to the floor. The officials stopped a potential five-on-four situation for TCU to look at the play and award Dickinson with two free throws. He made both to knot it up at 79 with 58 seconds to go.

The Jayhawks got the ball because of the foul, and Harris scored. However, TCU got an offensive rebound to tie it up with just under 30 seconds left.

That allowed Kansas to set up a play for Dickinson to score in the post with 3.4 seconds left for his 30th point and give Kansas an 83-81 lead.

Nelson got a look at the basket that was smothered by McCullar, resulting in an airball and Kansas winning their 33rd straight conference opener.



