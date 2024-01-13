“It’s as good as a turnover,” Moser said of the blocked shots. “If you go in there, and he’s between you and the basket, you’ve got to play off of two feet. It’s something we stressed and we didn’t get it in the game.”

Oklahoma players and head coach Porter Moser felt Dickinson's presence throughout the game. Moser was frustrated with his teams’ approach in attacking him.

The Jayhawks stepped up their play on the defensive end during their 78-66 win over Oklahoma on Saturday, allowing the Sooners to shoot just 13-for-31 inside the paint. At the forefront of the tenacious defense inside was Hunter Dickinson, who tied his career high with five blocks, a mark he had not reached at Kansas.

KJ Adams was also looped into the discussion as a rim protector by Moser, and has seen Kansas head coach Bill Self encourage Dickinson to be more active as a shot blocker.

“Coach has been emphasizing him to block and play defense a lot more than he’s used to,” Adams said. “It shows when he plays big games like this.”

“I thought he did a good job of staying down,” Self said. “I don’t think he got lifted as much. I thought his defense was pretty good today.”

What excited Self the most about the shot blocking was that some of them came from playing help defense rather than blocks on the player he is guarding.

“He’s been a decent shot blocker on his man, but not as much away from the ball,” Self said. “I thought today he was a better help shot blocker. I bet he got three of them when he came off his man.”

While Dickinson is showing improvement on the defensive end, Self is not looking for him to do much more than what he did today.

“I think we should be happy with five,” Self said. “He was great today and we practiced different things and moving to try to block shots, but the reality of it is, he’s a position defender, but he did a better job of helping today.”

The team definitely benefited from Dickinson’s presence down low. The 40% field goal percentage for the game was the lowest mark Kansas had held a team to since the win over Kansas City. The Sooners’ baskets had to come in a tough way, especially in the first half, as they had just three assists on their 14 made field goals.

“Coach has definitely emphasized me trying to be more of a rim protector and just trying to alter shots,” Dickinson said. “I think you know, to try and be more aggressive defensively. Taking some more risks, coming over and I think that helped us out a lot today.”