For the last month the KU players have been hitting each other. The first game brings excitement in a lot of ways but for most players the chance to hit someone other than their own teammates is something they look forward to.

A month of preparation now turns into the real thing and Joe Dineen is ready to go against a new opponent.

“I see a lot of confidence going in this year,” he said. “I think we are all really hungry to get out there and finally hit someone in a different color jersey. The defense had a really good camp and our preparation has been really good. We have been fine-tuning some things here and there and getting ready to play a football game.”

When the depth chart came out last week it showed Dineen and his former high school teammate Keith Loneker starting at the linebacker spot. After getting pushed in fall camp Loneker came out in front to win the job.

“I have a lot of confidence in Keith,” Dineen said. “He's always in the right spot and makes plays. Other guys that are behind him have also done a good job too. I'm excited to see guys like Denzel Feaster and Drew Harvey those guys had good camps.”

Dineen has been studying Nicholls State and knows they could provide a test in week even though they are FCS team. They return several starters from a team that made the playoffs last season.

“They are athletic and they have a big offensive line,” Dineen said. “They have a returning quarterback who made some plays for them last year. If we go out and focus on what we need to do, I think we'll we will be okay.”