The Jayhawks ended non-conference with a 2-1 record but have been shut out so far in Big 12 play. They enter the game against TCU as two touchdown underdogs and will be returning home for the first time in a month. Starting linebacker Joe Dineen said the team has been playing hard and giving effort. “Yeah we have,” on playing with effort. “It is a credit to our coaches because you don't really feel like our record is what it is. We have talent in the room to compete. It is just putting a game together and we are trying to do that. We know we have five left and that is the focus trying to put one together.”

Dineen is trying to hold off Daniel Wise for the school TFL record

Dineen, Wise chasing tackle-for-loss record

Dineen and Daniel Wise are going through a competition not many defensive players on the same to get to experience. They are both chasing the tackles for a loss record at KU. Last week Dineen tied the school record set by Willie Pless. But right behind him is Daniel Wise who trails Dineen by two. “It is a little friendly competition we have going between the two of us,” Dineen said. “It is pretty cool that both of us are up there. Two guys that came in the same recruiting class and are fifth-year seniors.” Dineen said the race is something he and Wise have fun with. “Hopefully I can beat it and then add to it not let Daniel catch up to it,” Dineen said with a big grin. He followed the record and knew he was getting close and didn’t know he tied it until after the game when football sports information director Katy Lonergan told him. “Katy told me after the game,” Dineen said. “I knew I was close and I needed two more to tie. Throughout the game you aren't really counting that stuff.”

Defense making big plays after move to safety