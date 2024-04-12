The Kansas defensive line remains one of the biggest mysteries for the team ahead of the 2024 season as the group has a couple of starters that need to be replaced. The search for new starters has helped create a competitive environment that the defensive linemen are using to make each other better.

Last season, D.J. Withers made his way onto the field for a fair share of snaps, but now is competing for an increased role.

“Everything in this program, everything, is a competition, anything we can make a competition, we try to do that,” Withers said. “I've seen a lot of depth, we are getting a lot of play from the younger guys, they are getting a lot of reps this spring, they’re looking good.”

The competition that the defensive line sees in practice is also looking different this season as the offensive line is starting to look different than it has over the last two seasons.

“I like that because it's all new,” Withers said. “It's not like,’ oh, I've been going against him for the last three years.’ There's new people, so it's like new moves, all of that. I love it.”