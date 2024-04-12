DJ Withers likes depth, competition on the DL
The Kansas defensive line remains one of the biggest mysteries for the team ahead of the 2024 season as the group has a couple of starters that need to be replaced. The search for new starters has helped create a competitive environment that the defensive linemen are using to make each other better.
Last season, D.J. Withers made his way onto the field for a fair share of snaps, but now is competing for an increased role.
“Everything in this program, everything, is a competition, anything we can make a competition, we try to do that,” Withers said. “I've seen a lot of depth, we are getting a lot of play from the younger guys, they are getting a lot of reps this spring, they’re looking good.”
The competition that the defensive line sees in practice is also looking different this season as the offensive line is starting to look different than it has over the last two seasons.
“I like that because it's all new,” Withers said. “It's not like,’ oh, I've been going against him for the last three years.’ There's new people, so it's like new moves, all of that. I love it.”
One of the biggest points of emphasis for Withers and the rest of the defensive line unit has been getting off of blocks, as they want to be there to make more tackles in 2024.
“My real point of emphasis is just trying to get off blocks, shedding and getting off blocks,” Withers said. “A lot of times I would get locked out last year and just not shedding. So my biggest point of emphasis is getting off blocks and finishing the play.”
Last season, Withers had 10 tackles and is going to be looking for more. Defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos is emphasizing playmaking for both Withers and Caleb Taylor.
“He shows us plays we could have made and just showing that even in practice, it'd be like, ‘D.J., you could be All-American if you make this play here,’” Withers said. “He'd be like, ‘CT, you could be All-American, make this play.’ It's a lot of stuff. We're like one step away. So he's trying to get us past that point.”
The Jayhawks are in a lot of need to have more positions that are able to rally to the ball and make plays. Last season, the Kansas defense ranked No. 88 in rushing yards given up per game, at 161.5. They gave up 4.45 yards a rush and were dead last in the country in red zone defense.
With all of those factors considered, it has been back to the basics in the defensive tackle room as they look to make a significant jump.
“He’s keeping it real basic because that's what we need to work on, that's the d-tackle’s role, is getting off blocks and making plays,” Withers said.