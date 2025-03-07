DK McDonald on the defense, his scheme and several new transfers

Defensive coordinator DK McDonald met with the media on Thursday. He discussed what he wants the defense to look like under his lead, what he's seen from the new transfers, and how the competition in the defense is developing.





Kansas’ defense to be a mixture of what McDonald has experienced in his career

Kansas’ new defensive coordinator has spent over 20 years coaching football, with his most notable stops being the defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and the passing game coordinator for Iowa State.

McDonald said the Jayhawks’ defense will be a mixture of the different styles he’s seen throughout his career. Iowa State helped popularize the odd stack or 3-3-5, and the Eagles ran a mixture of 3-4, 4-2-5 and 4-3.

"I've been really fortunate in my career to be around just a lot of different great defenses, which is great,” McDonald said. “So it's just a little bit of a mixture of everything.”

No matter what defense Kansas runs, McDonald said their attitude and effort the Jayhawks play defense with won’t change. McDonald also thinks Kansas can benefit from some simplicity within its defense.

“Simplicity allows guys to play faster. It's less thinking out there, less checks,” McDonald said. “You get a chance to see if it works or not. So you get answers a lot quicker. So those are the ways that we're seeing it out there. I think guys are playing a little faster, playing a little more free, and we're getting a chance to see their athletic ability kind of get showcased out there.”

DJ Withers and Matt Gildersleeve also mentioned finishing better in the fourth quarter as a goal for Kansas’ defense. McDonald agreed, saying he’s demanded and encouraged the defense to finish better.

“You got to just show it, demand it, and then you got to encourage it as they go along,” McDonald said. “There's been a lot of great things that we've been doing with the finish, and it's been good, and you achieve what you emphasize, and that's something we've really been doing a good job of emphasizing right now, and hopefully we'll see the result here as we get to end of spring and into the fall."