DK McDonald on the defense, his scheme and several new transfers

Defensive coordinator DK McDonald met with the media on Thursday. He discussed what he wants the defense to look like under his lead, what he's seen from the new transfers, and how the competition in the defense is developing.
Kansas’ defense to be a mixture of what McDonald has experienced in his career
Kansas’ new defensive coordinator has spent over 20 years coaching football, with his most notable stops being the defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and the passing game coordinator for Iowa State.
McDonald said the Jayhawks’ defense will be a mixture of the different styles he’s seen throughout his career. Iowa State helped popularize the odd stack or 3-3-5, and the Eagles ran a mixture of 3-4, 4-2-5 and 4-3.
"I've been really fortunate in my career to be around just a lot of different great defenses, which is great,” McDonald said. “So it's just a little bit of a mixture of everything.”
No matter what defense Kansas runs, McDonald said their attitude and effort the Jayhawks play defense with won’t change. McDonald also thinks Kansas can benefit from some simplicity within its defense.
“Simplicity allows guys to play faster. It's less thinking out there, less checks,” McDonald said. “You get a chance to see if it works or not. So you get answers a lot quicker. So those are the ways that we're seeing it out there. I think guys are playing a little faster, playing a little more free, and we're getting a chance to see their athletic ability kind of get showcased out there.”
DJ Withers and Matt Gildersleeve also mentioned finishing better in the fourth quarter as a goal for Kansas’ defense. McDonald agreed, saying he’s demanded and encouraged the defense to finish better.
“You got to just show it, demand it, and then you got to encourage it as they go along,” McDonald said. “There's been a lot of great things that we've been doing with the finish, and it's been good, and you achieve what you emphasize, and that's something we've really been doing a good job of emphasizing right now, and hopefully we'll see the result here as we get to end of spring and into the fall."
Newcomers acclimating well
Kansas went heavy in the portal to replace significant contributors across the defense. McDonald said he’s happy with the way the newcomers have acclimated and likes their athletic ability.
“It's not easy here. It's not for everybody here,” McDonald said. “And these guys came here and they've really done a good job of really meshing with the group. And then on the field, they all got a lot of athletic ability, which is a lot of fun. I think we're going to be able to do a lot of great things with those guys.”
Lyrik Rawls was one of the first transfer portal additions from the defense. McDonald said he liked that Rawls, an Oklahoma State transfer, had experience in the Big 12.
“He knows what it is to play in this conference at a high level,” McDonald said. “When he was on the field healthy, he was really productive, which is something we needed. We needed to replace some productivity that we lost.”
Kansas also had to replace a lot of production at cornerback with Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson graduating. The Jayhawks made additions like Jahlil Hurley and DJ Graham in order to solidify their secondary and add competition.
“Coach Leipold really wanted competition in this program, so were just looking to bring in guys that can compete,” McDonald said. “We weren't looking for backups. We were looking for starters. And if they weren't starters, at least the guys who were starting were going to be some damn good football players.”
Lots of competition on the two deep
A lot of newcomers and progressing young players have created competition for spots in the two-deep. McDonald said he likes the way the guys are competing and growing as vocal leaders.
“They're great competitors, which I love out there. We got some guys who are really taking over and communicating,” McDonald said. “It's fun to see guys stepping up and taking over that role. Number one, getting us lined up, communicating, being loud and proud because volume projects confidence, and those guys are doing that.”
A position that has a lot of talented youngsters is defensive end. Four-star Dak Brinkley redshirted last season, and Bai Jobe looks poised for a larger role. McDonald said the two are getting better and are eager to learn.
“You know what you love about this crew that we're working with right now?” McDonald said. “They're hungry, they want to learn. They're on the edge of their seat. They want information. They want feedback. They want correction. They want praise. And so it's fun to see that. And like I said before, these guys are really competing.”