Andrej Stojakovic, the 6-foot-7, 188-pound small forward from Jesuit High School in Carmichael, Calif., has become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail. The son of Peja Stojakovic, Andrej, when it comes to his recruitment, has picked up some big scholarship offers recently, including from the likes of Kansas, Texas, and Florida.

