Daishen Nix, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound point guard from Trinity International in Las Vegas, Nev., is one of the most coveted prospects in the 2020 class.

Currently, the No. 14 ranked player in the class has received scholarship offers from the likes of Kansas, Arizona, Gonzaga, Illinois, LSU, Marquette, Maryland, Memphis, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Sam Diego State, TCU, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, West Virginia, and others.

Where does Kansas stand with Nix, the No 2 ranked point guard in the 2020 class?

