It was a battle until the very end, but KC Run GMC, led by five-star forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, pulled away late from Team Rush in the opening round of the Jayhawk Summer Finale.

On the opening night of the Jayhawk Summer Finale, which runs from Thursday to Sunday at Drive5 in Overland Park, Kan., KC Run GMC and Team Rush battled for 32 minutes on the main court. With the stands behind the court packed, along with fans, coaches and media members lined up along both baselines, both programs gave those in attendance a memorable opening night performance.

In the end, KC Run GMC outlasted Team Rush, 75-67. After a slow start to the game, Robinson-Earl, the 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., finished with 12 points.

Minutes after the game, JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Robinson-Earl, the No. 9 ranked player in the 2019 class.

“Its been a lot of fun,” said Robinson-Earl when asked about his final run on the AAU circuit with KC Run GMC. “It’s the last run with the guys, so I’m just making the most of it. We’re trying to be the best that we can and go out there and have fun and win some games.

“Just trying to step my game to the next level,” he added when asked what’s been most enjoyable about this current run. “Because it’s almost there, where I can go to college and play at the next level, so it's really just stepping up my game.”