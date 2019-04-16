During his junior year at Stephen F. Austin, TJ Holyfield, the 6-foot-8, 227-pound forward from Albuquerque, N.M., averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. However, instead of returning for his senior year, Holyfield has decided to transfer out of the program for his final year.

According to Holyfield, Kansas, Oregon, Miami, Texas Tech and Illinois are the programs he’s considering, and he’s in the process of scheduling official visits.

Does TJ Holyfield plan to visit Kansas? For the very latest, click here.