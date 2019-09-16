When you go back and watch the offensive scheme between Coastal Carolina and Boston College games, they look like two different systems. In the Coastal Carolina game there were more formations with fullbacks, tight ends, and two receiver sets. Against Boston College it was more spread with three and four wide receiver formations with a lot of hurry-up offense mixed up. When I asked Les Miles if they used something new, he had a little fun with it. “It's not in the playbook,” he said of the wide-open offense. “We found it under the shelf while we were at Boston College. We said, hey, guys, what do you think? Maybe we could just put that in today while we're here, and luckily it was there.” Well wherever Miles and his offensive staff found the offense it sure looked vastly different than what they ran against Coastal Carolina the game before.

Stanley had fun running the RPO and spread offense against Boston College (USA Today)

The fact is they have always had that part of the game-plan ready to use. Against Boston College they put it in, and it looked good. “That's been in the playbook all along,” Miles said. “The opportunity for us to continue that direction, certainly as long as we stay accomplished at the things that we're doing while in that style of offense, we'll stay right with it.” If the Jayhawks stay with it, and run it like they did last Friday night they will be a handful for defensive coordinators to prepare for. For beginners they have shown the ability to line-up in various sets from power I, to double tights, to four-wide. That will make opposing defensive coordinators spend a lot of preparation time on multiple offensive schemes. For the players everything was installed last spring. They have practiced different offenses and can change quickly when called upon. “Our coaches do a great job of keeping it all fresh in our minds,” said quarterback Carter Stanley. “Whether we are going to run it that week or not, we still may throw it in there just to get reps at it, because it's just good to keep it fresh in our minds.” Stanley finished the Boston College game with a quarterback rating of 177. That’s an impressive number. In a way he felt like he was back in high school at Vero Beach. “I’ve been doing some RPO stuff since my freshman year high school,” he said. “So, it is something I'm definitely comfortable with. I enjoyed it a lot.”



Flashing back to Stanley's high school days