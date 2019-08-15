“I feel like it's a good competition and we push each other,” Dom Williams said. “We're not trying to mess each other over. We're all trying to push each other to be the best. And I feel like that's what makes our group so special, is that we all love each other. That's what makes us special.”

All three have proven they are Big 12 caliber backs. While the competition is strong, they are always looking out for each other.

Almost 100 percent of the snaps are returning with Pooka Williams, Dom Williams, and Khalil Herbert. The trio accounted for 855 snaps in the backfield and that should pay off in 2019.

Going into the season it has been talked about often the strength of the Kansas football team is the running back group.

They all three have their strengths. Pooka is the change of direction back who can stop on a dime and disappear downfield. Dom has shown an ability to run with power and break tackles. Herbert has flashed speed and a combination of skills.

“It's just great to have all three of us,” Williams said. “It’s great being able to compliment each other and challenge each other. It's just a good feeling knowing that they have each one of us being able to do something different.”

Williams, who is a junior, said he spent the off-season trying to improve different areas of his game. He got stronger after his freshman year and has added more muscle going into this season.

“I feel like one of the main things is just catching out the backfield and just working on my moves and also my speed,” he said. “I feel like that's the main thing that I worked on and we worked a lot in the weight room this off season. I feel like I got a lot stronger to be able to break a lot of tackles.”

The running backs have shown they can create yards on their own. They still need help up front and Williams has confidence they will open up holes this year.

“The offensive line that we have is experienced,” he said. “We have a lot of leaders on the offensive line coming back from last year. And I feel like that perfect for us just knowing that our offensive line is great. The offensive line is where it all starts.”