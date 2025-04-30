Dominick Barry will visit Kansas in June

“Coach Panagos and Coach Lubick have been awesome,” Barry said. “Coach Panagos brings a lot of energy, and you can tell he's a really great coach. Coach Lubick has been great, too. He’s really personable and easy to talk to. I feel like both of them have been honest with me and really made the effort to build a relationship, not just recruit me.”

Barry, a tight end from Center Grove High, has been on the Kansas recruiting list for a long time. Defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos recruits the state and built the early relationship with Barry. Tight ends coach Matt Lubick has joined in the recruiting after he was hired.

The are hoping to keep the pipeline going with Dominick Barry .

Over the last couple years, the Kansas staff has had success recruiting in Indiana. It was a new territory, and they landed Cole Ballard and Adrian Holley. They have a current commitment from Malachi Mills.

The duo of Panagos and Lubick have made a strong impression on Barry.

“Getting to know the Kansas coaching staff has been a great experience,” he said. “They’ve been super real with me from the start. They’ve talked a lot about how the program is building something special and how they’re focused on developing players on and off the field. I can tell they’re passionate about creating a strong culture and helping their players grow into leaders.”

Barry has not seen the campus and new facilities but will get an opportunity to do that. He scheduled an official visit with KU this summer on June 13.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the campus and the new facilities,” Barry said. “I’ve heard great things, but it’s different when you’re there in person. I also want to see how the players interact with the coaches and get a real feel for the energy of the program and the culture they’re building.”

Barry said he has an official visit with Wisconsin the week before Kansas. He also said he is in talks with Cincinnati and Liberty about one.

“I’m just trying to take it all in, build relationships, and see where I feel the most comfortable,” he said.

Trust will be an important factor when he starts to narrow down his list and make his final choice. Academics will play a big role in his decision.

“What’s most important to me is finding a school that feels like home where I trust the coaches, believe in the development plan, and feel like I fit into the culture,” he said. “Academics are big too, because I want to set myself up for life after football. And I want to be somewhere that challenges me to get better every day.”