Domonique Orange discusses his call with Lance Leipold
Domonique Orange had a chance to speak with Kansas head coach Lance Leipold as the Jayhawks head coach has been active reaching out to recruits.
Orange is believed to be among the first group of prospects Leipold has talked to this week.
“It was good,” Orange said. “I could just tell he’s got a good spirit, and he really wants me. I know he's a good person all in all.”
Orange, from North Kansas City High, is one of the top defensive tackles in the region. He’s rated as the 24th best in the nation and holds over 20 scholarship offers. The Kansas coaches told him they like the way he moves for a 6-foot-2, 315 pound player.
Leipold even had some fun with Orange when they were talking.
“We were joking a little bit, talking about he wanted me to be on offense, maybe run the ball a little bit,” he said. “But really we were joking around and chopping it up really.”
Kansas assistant Jake Schoonover has been working as the lead recruiter since he arrived from Bowling Green. Schoonover has recruited Kansas City in the past and knows Leon Douglas, the head coach at North Kansas City.
“He's terrific,” Orange said. “I mean, he's been on my tail ever since he got there. Even the times I don't respond, he'll still double-check and make sure we're on the same page. So, I respect him for that.”
Orange gave credit to his head coach helping through the recruiting process.
“I mean, he's kind of the big piece in this recruiting process,” Orange said of Douglas. “I feel without him I probably wouldn't be in this position because I just never really have interest in football. He kind of put that on me a little bit. So, I thank him for that.”
Douglas has been coaching in the Kansas City area for a while and is familiar with the recruiting scene. Schoonover and Douglas have known each other dating back a while.
“He does an awesome job, recruiting both the Kansas and Missouri areas,” Douglas said. “His reputation goes a long way, from his days at Illinois State and down the line as far as Bowling Green. He's been a guy who's pulled players out of Kansas City that a lot of people really didn't even realize was there.
“I look forward to seeing what he can do being at that level, and being able to really evaluate talent and build relationships with young men.”
Orange said he will use the summer to take unofficial visits and see schools closer to home. He plans to visit Kansas, Missouri, Iowa State, and Nebraska this summer.