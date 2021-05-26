Domonique Orange discusses his call with Lance Leipold

Domonique Orange had a chance to speak with Kansas head coach Lance Leipold as the Jayhawks head coach has been active reaching out to recruits.

Orange is believed to be among the first group of prospects Leipold has talked to this week.

“It was good,” Orange said. “I could just tell he’s got a good spirit, and he really wants me. I know he's a good person all in all.”

Orange, from North Kansas City High, is one of the top defensive tackles in the region. He’s rated as the 24th best in the nation and holds over 20 scholarship offers. The Kansas coaches told him they like the way he moves for a 6-foot-2, 315 pound player.

Leipold even had some fun with Orange when they were talking.

“We were joking a little bit, talking about he wanted me to be on offense, maybe run the ball a little bit,” he said. “But really we were joking around and chopping it up really.”