There is a lot of fact-finding, conversations, meetings, plane flights and other facets of a search that are not a fast process. Trust me, I know having covered five of them dating back to 2000.

This is the stage of a coaching search where fans get a little antsy. It is now entering week two and Jeff Long is still meeting and talking with candidates. What people need to understand this phase and timeline is normal.

It took a little over two weeks for the Jayhawks to hire Mark Mangino. They came down a final three of Mangino, Charlie Strong (DC-South Carolina) and John L. Smith (Louisville head coach). Current linebackers coach Bill Miller was in the discussion as well when he was an assistant at Michigan State.

When the search committee settled on Mark Mangino he at first told them no. But after more calls and a conversation with Gale Sayers Mangino accepted the job. And it was worth the wait. Mangino led Kansas to three bowl wins, a BCS bowl, and was the National Coach of the Year. It took some time and patience to land him.

In 2009 there were all kind of things going with the search when Turner Gilll was hired. Kansas AD Lew Perkins was playing the Jim Harbaugh game. Other coaches were in the mix. After two weeks combined with interviews at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York things started to heat up.

The following Friday night Harbaugh was getting on a plane to head to New York for the Heisman ceremony with his wife. That’s when reports broke Kansas had either landed Harbaugh or was on the verge of it. People were even reporting the length of the contract and dollars. A trusted source told me to hold off and don’t report it. The following morning I learned Harbaugh wouldn’t be the coach at KU.

Three hours later it was announced Perkins hired Gill.

The stories are interesting. Most fans find searches fun, exciting, and yes time-consuming. There are also things that go on we never hear about. There are twists and turns. For fans there are a lot of peaks and valleys. With new flight tracker sites and social media news travels faster than the good ole days.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the time it takes. Even if Long has his target in mind it takes a lot of work behind the scenes. There are details working with agents, finalizing contracts, talking about assistants, working out deals with past employers, and you get the drift.

When Long started his search 10 days ago on a Sunday night he said he made the move early so he could get out on the road and talk to people. The new signing day in mid-December has changed the timeline for hiring coaches.

“The process can take you a couple weeks,” Long said. “And if we wait until after the season and then we're two more weeks after that and we're very close to that December recruiting time.”

The fans have moved into the Defcon Three stage. Don’t worry folks, this is normal. This is how a search works. I said all along this is going to be a search and Long is going to talk with people and do his homework.