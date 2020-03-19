Donovan Williams cuts list to six; Talks Kansas
Four-star shooting guard Donovan Williams has cut his list of schools and just six remain. Where does Kansas stand with the four-star prospect from Lincoln, Neb?For the very latest on Donovan Willi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news