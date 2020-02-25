Donovan Williams, the 6-foot-5, 174-pound shooting guard from North Star High School in Lincoln, Neb., was on hand to watch No. 1 Kansas roll past Oklahoma State, 83-58 on Monday night.

A one-time Nebraska commit, Williams, a four-star prospect and No. 128 ranked player in the class, is being recruited by the likes of Kansas, Texas, Kansas State, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Virginia Tech, and others.

