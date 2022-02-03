Dorian Hinton gets offer from Kansas, talks about recruiting
Dorian Hinton entered the transfer portal less than a week ago and the offers started to come in right away.
Hinton who announced he was transferring from Middle Tennessee last week, picked up an offer from Kansas on Wednesday.
The Kansas coaching staff started communicating with him before the offer and he got the call yesterday.
“I talked to Rob Ianello, and he was the one who told me I had the offer,” Hinton said. “Then I talked to offensive line coach (Scott Fuchs). They said I would just be a great fit to the team.”
As a redshirt freshman Hinton was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team. He started six games. In 2021 he started nine games and graded out as the second-best pass blocker on the team according to the Pro Football Focus numbers.
He is listed at 6-foot-4, 317 pounds and the Kansas coaches liked what they saw on film.
“They just liked the way I moved,” he said. “On my film, I have a lot of plays pulling as a big guy. Being able to move with how much I weigh is pretty impressive.”
In the last week Hinton has picked up offers from Kansas, Washington State, Oklahoma State, Bowling Green, Florida Atlantic, and Arkansas State.
The Jayhawks joined Oklahoma State as one of two Big 12 offers.
“I got that one from Oklahoma State about a week ago,” he said. “It was one of my first ones.”
Another interesting offer from the Kansas perspective is Florida Atlantic. That is where former Kansas offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon is now coaching. Dearmon was the offensive coordinator at Middle Tennessee last season and coached Hinton. Former KU offensive coordinator coach Ed Warinner is the offensive line coach at Florida Atlantic.
“It really feels like high school all over again,” Hinton said. “It feels like I'm going through the recruiting process a second time, which I am. So, I'm just taking it slow right now.”
Hinton said he wants to visit Kansas next month.
“It's not official,” he said. “We don't have anything set up yet, but I definitely want to in March.”
He will have a good list of schools to choose from and has a lot of time to decide. He will not have to report to his future college home until the summer.
“I'm really just looking for a place where I can play and compete and looking for a place that feels like home,” Hinton said.