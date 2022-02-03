Dorian Hinton gets offer from Kansas, talks about recruiting

Dorian Hinton entered the transfer portal less than a week ago and the offers started to come in right away.

Hinton who announced he was transferring from Middle Tennessee last week, picked up an offer from Kansas on Wednesday.

The Kansas coaching staff started communicating with him before the offer and he got the call yesterday.

“I talked to Rob Ianello, and he was the one who told me I had the offer,” Hinton said. “Then I talked to offensive line coach (Scott Fuchs). They said I would just be a great fit to the team.”

As a redshirt freshman Hinton was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team. He started six games. In 2021 he started nine games and graded out as the second-best pass blocker on the team according to the Pro Football Focus numbers.

He is listed at 6-foot-4, 317 pounds and the Kansas coaches liked what they saw on film.

“They just liked the way I moved,” he said. “On my film, I have a lot of plays pulling as a big guy. Being able to move with how much I weigh is pretty impressive.”