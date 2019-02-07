When Mel Tucker was hired as the head coach at Colorado one of the first coaches he retained was Kwahn Drake.

Although he had a job lined up at his current employer, he wanted to take a look at what was going at Kansas.

One reason was D.J. Eliot who he worked with at Colorado just landed the defensive coordinator job at Kansas. And Les Miles.

“It was D.J. Eliot and Les Miles,” Drake said. “They are great recruiters and the relationships that I've had with DJ and the prior relationship I've had with Les being at LSU, me being from Louisiana, and of course working with DJ last year it felt like it was a perfect fit for both of us.”

Drake who is from Louisiana joins a staff with a lot of ties from the state. Miles coached at LSU and Chevis Jackson and Tony Hull are both from the state.

Hull has already landed several recruits from Louisiana and with added connections the Jayhawks could be back looking for more.

“You've got Coach Hull, you've got Coach Miles, and Coach Jackson, there's some guys with some Louisiana ties mixed in,” Drake said.

Using a reference to some of the best food in the state Drake said with a bigger group recruiting Louisiana they might be able to have even more success.

“Well, I'll tell you this here,” he said. “Anytime you're building the team, it's like making a little gumbo. Everybody has their own seasoning and we're going try to spice it up a little bit.”