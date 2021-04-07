JayhawkSlant - Drake transfer Joseph Yesufu makes the call for Kansas

The decision is in for Joseph Yesufu, the 6-foot-0, 180-pound point guard from Bolingbrook (IL) High School. After entering the transfer portal in March, Yesufu, who spent the previous two years at Drake, has decided to finish out his career by playing for Bill Self and Kansas.

In 31 games this past season, Yesufu averaged 12.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Offensively, he shot 44.2 percent from the field, 38.4 percent from behind the arc, and 81.2 percent from the free-throw line.

For more on Joseph Yesufu, click here.